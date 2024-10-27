Letter from Nick Carter of Guide Dog Stamps.

Dear Madam,

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including  British, Foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help, I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approx 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to the address below.     

  • Guide Dog Stamps 
  • PO Box 91
  • Virginia Water
  • Surrey
  • England
  • GU25 9AR

If you would like to contact me my email address is stamps4gdftb@live.co.uk

More information about sending stamps to Guide Dogs for the Blind here.

Phyllis Stephen
