Letter from Nick Carter of Guide Dog Stamps.

Dear Madam,

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, Foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help, I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approx 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to the address below.

Guide Dog Stamps

PO Box 91

Virginia Water

Surrey

England

GU25 9AR

If you would like to contact me my email address is stamps4gdftb@live.co.uk

More information about sending stamps to Guide Dogs for the Blind here.

