Young Dunfermline star shines at Pettycur’s Got Talent.

Local talent took centre stage at the second annual Pettycur’s Got Talent competition, when 14-year-old Gregor Scott from Dunfermline claimed the top prize with his musical theatre performance. The event, held at Pettycur Holiday Park, showcased twelve acts ranging from opera to Highland dancing.

Gregor, who began singing during lockdown for fun and who now trains with Glasgow Philharmonia’s Movies to Musicals, impressed judges sufficiently to win a 50″ TV. This win marks a step up from his second-place finish last year. The talented teenager, who attends Dunfermline High School, is already making waves in the local theatre scene with upcoming roles in Les Miserables, Legally Blonde, and Chicago. He will perform at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow in spring 2025.

Opera singer, Anna Anandarajah, secured second place, bringing her classical training to the competition while pursuing healthcare studies in Scotland. She said: “the stage has always been my refuge, a place where I can immerse myself in emotion and artistry. Now, as I pursue my studies in healthcare here in Scotland, I find myself on a remarkable journey that blends my passion for music with a commitment to making a difference in people’s lives.”

The Sarah Hendry School of Dance took third place with a spectacular Highland Dance performance featuring the sword dance. The school, which runs classes in Benarty and Glenrothes, has previously claimed Scottish, national, European, and world titles.

The event drew an audience of around 300 people and raised £1,200 for charity. The proceeds will be split between the park’s three adopted charities: the RNLI, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and the Wolf-Hirschhorn Trust.

“Pettycur’s Got Talent was another fantastic event that everyone who took part in very much enjoyed,” said General Manager Janet Murray. She noted that the fundraising efforts have already reached the halfway mark toward their £2,500 goal to name a Guide Dogs for the Blind puppy, with more events planned, including a Christmas Market on 2 November. The park management is considering launching a social media or local school competition to help choose the puppy’s name.

Gregor Scott

The Sarah Hendry School of Dance

Opera singer, Anna Anandarajah

