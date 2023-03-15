Mother’s Day is sneaking up fast – it’s this Sunday 19 March, for those of you who haven’t yet clocked all the ads and the posters reminding you about it.

If you are looking for inspiration and want to do something a bit special this year (and after all it is your Mum, so you should be) below are some ideas, all based around Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Mother’s Day Hand-Tied Bouquet Workshop

A special mother’s day hand-tied bouquet workshop with local florists Ollie & Ivy will take place the day before Mother’s Day, on Saturday 18th March at 2pm, offering a chance to learn some skills while making your Mum very happy. This workshop takes place in the New Town, in lounge and cultural space Counter, a glamorous parlour on the ground floor of the city’s Native Aparthotel which is well worth a visit. It has a varying programme of events including pop-ups, music, workshops and more. Book a place on the bouquet workshop here.

The Counter, in the New Town’s Native Aparthotel

Afternoon Tea Treats

M & S cafe have just started a new afternoon tea offering in time for Mother’s Day, available from 2pm onwards. Enjoy some luxury sandwiches, scones, a selection of cakes and tea for £12.50 per person, or fizz it up with a mini bottle of Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco for an extra £5.

M&S Afternoon Tea

Dobbie’s Garden Centre are also offering Mother’s Day Afternoon Teas on both Saturday and Sunday at their Edinburgh store, with three tiers of treat options and a children’s version for families celebrating together. The Adult Afternoon Tea starts at £13.50 per person and the Children’s is £8.50 per child.

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Dobbies

‘Mothering Sundaes’ at The Ivy on the Square

Ivy on the Square have a selection of limited edition treats available exclusively on Sunday, 19 March.

Bespoke cocktails created for the occasion include the refreshing Elderflower Spritz (£10) featuring St Germain elderflower, Prosseco and soda. For something a little more elevated, the Elderflower Royal (£13.50) mixes St Germain Elderflower topped with The Ivy Champagne. To finish, dive into the irresistible Mothering Sundae Dessert (£9.75) with smooth vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, crushed meringue topped with a raspberry and elderflower sauce.

The Ivy on the Square also serve a charming Afternoon Tea (served daily from 3pm-4.45pm) for guests looking to spoil their loved ones.

If you can’t make it on the day, they do offer gift vouchers too.

To view the full menu and make a reservation, visit TheIvyEdinburgh.com.

Ivy on the Square

Cocktails at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is a new 5* hotel which opened last year, situated in the landmark India Buildings in the capital’s Old Town. It offers a cosy, yet stylish feel with multiple dining and drinking outlets, all with their own unique space and distinct design. They claim to have the best cocktails in the city at the Commons Club, Virgin Hotels’ flagship restaurant and bar.

The Commons Club will be hosting Afternoon Tea for Mother’s Day from 12-4pm, full details can be found here, but they warn to book as it’s available for one day only.

For anyone who is a Virgin Red member, there is an offer to stay at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh for 35,000 Virgin Points per night (up to six nights. The offer will be available for bookings made before 30 April 2023, for stays anytime between now and 30 April 2023 and 1 October to 28 December 2023.

Wine Tasting and Italian Dining at Divino

Hidden in the heart of Old Town, award-winning Divino Enoteca is a third-generation Italian family restaurant which runs wine tasting nights, regional food nights and live music galore, including vibrant jazz every Wednesday at 7pm. Not a bad shout to treat your loved ones this Mother’s Day, their a la carte menu uses local produce, carefully selected to achieve a true evocation of Italian flavours.

To make Mother’s Day extra special, enjoy a fun afternoon or evening using Divino’s new state of the art Enomatic wine dispenser, letting you self-serve rare and unique wines, you and your loved one can discover a new favourite wine this year.

Wine Tasting at Divino’s Photo: James Gourlay

Hard Rock Café

For those trying to treat a mum that’s more the rock and roll than high tea type, Hard Rock Cafe have got you covered. This Sunday 19th March, Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh will be serving up special “mumosas” whether you’re choosing to spoil her noon or night.

You can opt for your favourite fresh mimosa for £9.90 or create mimosas to share with their flight of orange passion fruit, berry cranberry, pineapple guava and fresh berries, served with a bottle of Da Luca Prosecco for £32.25. Bookings are still available for sparkling cocktails with a side of good food and rocking vibes for Mother’s Day – Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh style.

Bake your own treats!

There’s nothing like homemade so get your pinny on and bake something delicious for your mum, saving some money as well as impressing with effort. There is no shortage of surprisingly simple-to-make options which can be whipped up in a flash using a handful of kitchen cupboard staples. Try these Black Cherry French Toast Cups, classic fruit scones, or this lovely coffee and walnut cake recipe from Trex.

Coffee and walnut cake

Trex Fruit Scones

