The Brunton Theatre Trust is working hard to source and set up alternative venues for their programme of events, within Musselburgh and close by.

The venue was hit by devastating news that its performance spaces had to shut with immediate effect for structural surveys after ‘crumbling concrete’ was found in the roof. Now, with the support of performers, audiences, East Lothian Council and local partners, they are bouncing back and working as quickly as they can to move the shows to new venues.

This weekend’s sold-out show from Rob Kingsley, A Vision of Elvis will now be performed at Musselburgh Grammar School on Saturday 25 March at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Bistro at The Brunton will be open for pre-concert dining with complimentary transport taking diners to the concert afterwards, if required.

The Trust’s very popular Bite-sized Concerts at Lunchtime series will be housed at the beautiful North Esk Parish Church, across the road from The Brunton.

Several local dance company shows are now taking place at Loretto School Theatre.

Other venues will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.

Michael Stitt Chair of Brunton Theatre Trust said:

“The Brunton’s programme of events is happening. We are asking audiences to please bear with us as we make arrangements for our events. We are working as quickly as we can. As this situation came about without any warning, some of our events this week have had to be rescheduled to new dates and we will update our customers as soon as we can confirm where and when they will be.

“We are so grateful for the support and understanding shown by the performers booked to come to The Brunton. Brunton Theatre Trust has a long history of staging professional arts and entertainment events out and about around East Lothian and we are now working with our partners to ensure that the shows will go on. Whilst we are devastated at the temporary loss of our space at The Brunton, we are feeling very upbeat about sourcing alternative venues for our programme.”

The Brunton’s performance spaces are within the larger Brunton Hall which is still open for Council services and the Trust’s box office. The Bistro at The Brunton is also still open for business and is a popular spot for lunch, snacks and pre theatre dining.

Rob Kingsley said:

“I have been performing sold out A Vision of Elvis concerts at The Brunton in Musselburgh for a number of years now. I’m from East Lothian, and I love coming back home. There was no way I was going to disappoint my fans and I’ve been working behind the scenes with the staff of Brunton Theatre Trust to make this happen. We are going to have an amazing show this Saturday at Musselburgh Grammar School, and are asking people support us to make this happen, we don’t want to cancel shows!”

Brunton Theatre Trust will continue to provide updates to bookers of their venue changes, as soon as they are confirmed.

