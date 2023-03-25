The first SNP leadership election in two decades draws to a close on Monday. T
There is little than any of the three candidates can do over the weekend to change the minds of the voters, the members of the SNP, who will have posted their ballot papers by now, or will vote online by Monday at noon.
The result will be declared by the SNP on Monday afternoon at a press conference in Edinburgh and we hope to bring you the news from there.
Here is a sum up of what the candidates were up to on Friday – and iour interview with Ash Regan MSP on Friday afternoon is also here.
Charlene latest Scotland recruit for Home International
Meet proud mum-of-three Charlene Stoker who has joined Edinburgh-based Buffy McAvoy in Scotland’s ladies sea fishing team for the Home Internationals in Wales in the summer. Previously, she has gone on regular fishing trips with her family, normally providing juice, biscuits and sandwiches for kids Hollie, Abbie and Jay, as well as husband Michael. The 40-year-old has…
Continue Reading Charlene latest Scotland recruit for Home International
Hockey students claim Vase trophy for second time
The University of Edinburgh men’s hockey team have won the prestige Vase silverware, contested by teams in the British Universities and Colleges Sports (BUCS) league, for the second year running. But the students, coached by Scottish international, Hamish Imrie, had to do it the hard way, coming from 2-0 down in the final with only…
Continue Reading Hockey students claim Vase trophy for second time
Council Leader to attend the 2023 Asian Smart City summit
The Council Leader, Cammy Day, is currently on a visit to Taiwan forging Edinburgh’s long relationship with the country. Cllr Day will represent Edinburgh at the 2023 Asian Smart City summit in Taipei and Kaohsiung held from 28 March to 1 April which more than 150,000 people are expected to attend. He will meet with…
Continue Reading Council Leader to attend the 2023 Asian Smart City summit
Twenty new jobs on offer at Herringbone’s new restaurant and bar
A recruitment drive has just begun to hire 20 new staff ahead of the opening of the new Herringbone bar and restaurant on London Road at Royal Terrace Gardens. The Herringbone bar and restaurant is poised to attract customers to its newest location, handy for Edinburgh Playhouse or Easter Road. Buzzworks Holdings, which owns the…
Continue Reading Twenty new jobs on offer at Herringbone’s new restaurant and bar
Still no long-term housing plans for Ukrainians on cruise ship
No plans have been made to move displaced Ukrainians living on a cruise ship in Edinburgh into proper housing, as the council warns a failure to arrange long-term accommodation for refugees could leave many homeless. More than 1,600 people are still living aboard the MS Victoria which docked in Leith last June as part of…
Continue Reading Still no long-term housing plans for Ukrainians on cruise ship
Update from Brunton Theatre – shows are not cancelled
The Brunton Theatre Trust is working hard to source and set up alternative venues for their programme of events, within Musselburgh and close by. The venue was hit by devastating news that its performance spaces had to shut with immediate effect for structural surveys after ‘crumbling concrete’ was found in the roof. Now, with the support…
Continue Reading Update from Brunton Theatre – shows are not cancelled