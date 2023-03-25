The first SNP leadership election in two decades draws to a close on Monday. T

There is little than any of the three candidates can do over the weekend to change the minds of the voters, the members of the SNP, who will have posted their ballot papers by now, or will vote online by Monday at noon.

The result will be declared by the SNP on Monday afternoon at a press conference in Edinburgh and we hope to bring you the news from there.

Here is a sum up of what the candidates were up to on Friday – and iour interview with Ash Regan MSP on Friday afternoon is also here.

