The surge in demand for its Mexican mixes has prompted a thriving family-owned brand to make a significant six-figure investment into three new products fit for supermarket shelves.
Run by two Scottish brothers, FreshMex has taken on the retail sector with the creation of two natural seasonings and a salsa dip – recipes which are used across the brand’s restaurant menu from meat marinades to vegetable rubs.
Having grown from its roots as a street food pop-up at farmers’ markets, FreshMex now operates restaurants in both Aberdeen and Edinburgh and has entered into advanced talks with retailers for its new range of products. Its first Scotland-wide listing goes live in a matter of weeks.
FreshMex’s £100,000 outlay in its retail goods follows continued success for its burrito restaurants, after it retained the title of Deliveroo’s most ordered dish in Scotland for the fourth year running and saw revenue climb beyond £2.5 million.
The Tex-Mex firm carefully curated the recipes of its three products to encapsulate its fresh and natural ethos. Its two 30g sachet rubs consist of a smoky Tex Rub and a sweet Mex Rub with paprika undertones and its 195g jar of Chipotle Salsa is flavoured with smoked jalapeño peppers.
The recipes are all vegan friendly, low in salt and sugar and its packaging is fully recyclable. Robbie Moult, founder and co-owner of FreshMex, hopes this will appeal to a wide customer demographic.
He said: “Our launch into retail is another exciting step for us, having grown from such humble beginnings.
“The idea for FreshMex came to me in 2015 following a road trip through California. This trip opened my mind to new cultures and cuisines that I wanted to bring to life in the UK – providing fresh, natural and authentic American-Mexican fusion street food with no microwaves or freezers in sight.
“Now, we are experiencing a major upwards trajectory having gone from pop-up to prime time, with a series of accomplishments under our belt. Our retail launch comes as a result of high customer demand for our products.”
FreshMex was founded by Robbie as a small-scale start-up attending farmers’ markets and music festivals, before achieving its first physical street presence in 2018.
Its inaugural fast casual restaurant in Aberdeen was launched with the objective of providing customers with good honest food served with a smile.
Due to the subsequent breakout of Covid-19, as well as a fire in the Aberdeen branch – which meant several months of restoration efforts – the two brothers were faced with several challenges early on in the brand’s inception. Despite this, the business opened its first Edinburgh restaurant on Lothian Road in the height of the pandemic.
Chris Moult, co-owner of FreshMex and brother of Robbie, said: “While we have had to face many setbacks and current challenging times for the hospitality industry, it has been great to be able to help Robbie on this journey, developing the brand that we so passionately believe in.
“Across the board, we have an energetic team of over 55 employees, thriving restaurants in the heart of two Scottish cities, a flourishing online presence on Deliveroo and now, our very own range of tex-mex products that will soon be seen across many supermarket shelves.
“It’s a real testament to the hard work, time and effort that Robbie and the team have spent building the brand to one of such high reputation. It’s only just the start for FreshMex.”
FreshMex is a family-owned business run by Scottish brothers Robbie and Chris Moult. The business was founded by Robbie in 2015 at 22 years old who had a passion for authentic, fast and fresh Mexican cuisine.
The brand has grown from its humble roots as a street food pop-up to a Mexican restaurant brand. Its first thriving restaurant in Aberdeen was launched in 2018 and as a result of its success, an Edinburgh branch was launched shortly after in 2021.
Its ‘fresh and natural’ ethos means that no microwaves or freezers are used in its food production, with its Aberdeen restaurant being recognised in 2019 at Deliveroo’s inaugural UK Restaurant Awards, picking up the Best Pop-Up To Prime Time accolade. The FreshMex burrito was the nation’s most ordered dish on Deliveroo in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The Scottish start-up won an EDGE award in 2018 and £60,000 of growth capital from the UK’s biggest funding competition, as well as receiving support and guidance from Scotland Food & Drink and Scottish Enterprise throughout their continued growth journey.
The brand has plans to open a further branch following its product launch to supermarkets. Its tex-mex seasoning sachets and salsa are the exact flavour profiles of the ingredients used throughout FreshMex’s recipes, with the majority of its dishes containing these specific seasonings.
Blue Rose Code releasing protest song to raise funds for Children 1st
Scottish singer-songwriter Blue Rose Code has announced his new single, Thirteen Years, which is due to be released on Friday 17 March. The protest song condemns the hardships faced, particularly by children and all proceeds will be donated to Scotland’s national children’s charity, Children 1st. Blue Rose Code, which is the stage name for Edinburgh-born…
Continue Reading Blue Rose Code releasing protest song to raise funds for Children 1st
Ideas to treat Edinburgh mums this Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is sneaking up fast – it’s this Sunday 19 March, for those of you who haven’t yet clocked all the ads and the posters reminding you about it. If you are looking for inspiration and want to do something a bit special this year (and after all it is your Mum, so you…
Continue Reading Ideas to treat Edinburgh mums this Mother’s Day
Delay to strip club licensing scheme after ‘nil cap’ struck down by legal decision
The start date for a new strip club licensing scheme in Edinburgh has been pushed back, after a move by the city council to ban any from operating was struck down by a judge. The capital’s ‘sexual entertainment venues’ (SEVs) now have until the end of the year to secure a licence from the local…
Continue Reading Delay to strip club licensing scheme after ‘nil cap’ struck down by legal decision
Update on North Bridge works
Work is progressing on the top of the bridge deck including pouring reinforced concrete, and adding waterproofing and surfacing. Below deck construction workers are carrying out steelwork repairs, concrete deck soffit repairs, and blasting and painting of the existing steelwork. This is part of the multi-million pounds refurbishment of the bridge conducted by the council.…
Ukrainian families become homeless in Edinburgh
A total of 22 Ukrainian refugee households in Edinburgh have become homeless since arriving in the country. New figures have revealed the challenges faced by some displaced families trying to find stable accommodation after fleeing their homes following the Russian invasion more than a year ago.The council said in most instances of refugees presenting as homeless…
Continue Reading Ukrainian families become homeless in Edinburgh
Local businesses represented at big UK industry show
Three local businesses have once again made the journey south to take part in the UK’s most comprehensive annual industrial exhibition, the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics conference. This follows a very successful event last year, when a number of businesses returned with a strong level of positive enquiries, Fife Fabrications (Fifab), Eurospray Ltd, and Quality…
Continue Reading Local businesses represented at big UK industry show