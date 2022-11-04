Hawksmoor Edinburgh is launching the latest edition of their cocktail list, which has been in the making for three years and has already won them some awards.

The menu has been designed to celebrate the second golden age of cocktails, 1995-2005, a period credited with the revival of cocktail culture around the world.

From modern takes on classic steakhouse cocktails, to sub-zero martinis, all the way through to digestifs and dessert-inspired night caps, this menu combines the comfort of recognisable drinks mixed with the tongue in cheek irreverence, artistry and skill that Hawksmoor is known for.

Head of Bars, Liam Davy, has overseen the various cocktails which include deceptively simple drinks that belie the hours of research and technique.

Martini

Credited with creating the ‘Coldest Martini in the World’ (Punch), Hawksmoor’s Martini section is dedicated to honouring the king of the cocktail, each one chilled to a bracing -12c. The Pink Gibson is a tantalising mix of sweet and savoury, with Boatyard Vodka, Audemus Umami Gin, Aperitivo Co. Dry Vermouth and pink pickled onion whilst the The Ultimate Gin Martini, made with Hepple gin, Aperitivo Co. Dry Vermouth and Filicudi lemon oil, is bright and punchy,

Steakhouse Sharpeners is a deep dive into the classic aperitifs of the American steakhouse, with drinks such as the Classic Champagne Cocktail made with champagne, cognac, verjus, pineau de charente, all poured over a sugar cube saturated with bitters. The Ranch Water pays homage to a popular US drink originating from West Texas; mineral and fresh with a gentle agave hum, it’s a carbonated mix of tequila, mezcal, pineapple soda, hopped kombucha, jalapeño salt and agave syrup.

Second Golden Age is a tribute to the era that resurrected cocktail craft, with much loved favourites tweaked after hundreds of tiny iterations across Hawksmoor’s bars. Tommy Verde, which uses tequila, mezcal, cucumber agave, olive brine, green tabasco, and green tomato juice, is complex and vegetal, with a hint of smoke.

The Sacred Six section of the menu, where the MVPs of the Hawksmoor cocktail list sit. These timeless classics include Shaky Pete’s Ginger Brew, the Reformed Pornstar, and the rich and buttery Fuller Fat Old Fashioned.

Nightcaps are the ultimate after-dinner drinks, a silly and serious mix of sweet pudding-style cocktails and sultry dark and bitter digestifs. For a sweeter treat, The Spiced Plum Sazerac is neat and subtle with a bright bitterness, with plum distillate, Calvados, plum syrup with star anise and Absinthe.

For those looking for drinks with all the flair and flavour but none of the alcohol, the Temperates section of the menu has a delicious range of 0% ABV drinks, from non-alcoholic cocktails to a selection of brewed and fermented delights. The menu includes L.A Brewery Kombucha and Saicho Sparkling Teas, and to harness the luxury of sparkling wines and champagnes, try Blurred Vines 0% Wine – effervescent and sharp with bright floral and fruity notes.

In Edinburgh, Hawksmoor draws on the amazing produce that Scotland has to offer, featuring seafood from around the Scottish coast and beef from grass-fed native breed cattle from both sides of the border. Hawksmoor serves some of the best steak in Edinburgh, as well as snacks at the bar alongside cocktails created by our award-winning bartenders.

Hawksmoor has always taken its bars and cocktails every bit as seriously as its restaurants and steaks, believing as they do that a night out at Hawksmoor should be fun as well as special. They have developed a reputation over the years for being amongst the best bars in the world (having won multiple awards at the Oscars of the cocktail world, Tales of the Cocktail, including taking home the Best International Restaurant Bar twice), with some of the great British bartenders currently or previously working for the group.

One staple of the Hawksmoor cocktail menu is the signature Bloody Mary, a smoky-yet-spicy amalgamation, blending lemon juice, vodka, Tongue in Peat tomato juice, and expertly paired with our bespoke Bloody Mary Paste. Paired alongside The Hawksmoor Sunday Roast, this is more than a hangover cure or Sunday staple but a delightful end of week treat. And the Roast is famous for good reason: two-time winner of ‘Best Sunday Roast in the UK’, this iconic dish proves why a classic done right will never go out of style.

On Mondays, corkage is £5 all day and on Sundays, there are roasts that Observer Food Monthly named amongst the best in the UK. Our Express menu is available lunch and early evenings every Monday – Saturday.

https://thehawksmoor.com/locations/edinburgh/

Like this: Like Loading...