Viaplay Elite League: Glasgow Clan 1, Belfast Giants 4

A second-period surge secured a come-from-behind road win for Belfast Giants at Glasgow Clan.

Mathieu Roy fired the home side ahead after 18 minutes but goals from Scott Conway, Ben Lake and Darik Angeli in the middle session turn the game.

And Conway’s second after 41 minutes secured the two points in a game in which Belfast outshot Glasgow 29-18.

Saturday’s ice hockey sees Dundee Stars at home to Coventry Blaze (19.00) and Fife Flyers entertain league pace-setters Guildford Flames (19.15) with the Surrey side having won their last three matches against the Kirkcaldy club.

PICTURE: Fife Flyers in action earlier this season courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League

