The form of 28-year-old, Canadian top scorer Daniel Tedesco, who has claimed seven goals and set up another 12 strikes in his 14 league games fir Guildford Flames, topping the individual points charts in the Viaplay Elite League, is a major threat to Fife Flyers at Kirkcaldy on Saturday (19.15).

One of his goals came in the 5-3 win by the Surrey-based side at The Fife Ice Arena on October 1 which saw Flames burn Flyers early and race to a 4-0 lead after 42min 36sec.

Todd Dutiaume’s men bounced back to 4-3 with three goals in 12 minutes but Sam Markland made sure the points went south with an empty net goal with 37 seconds left on the clock.

Paul Dixon’s men arrive at Kirkcaldy sitting on top of the 12-strong table with 23 points from 14 matches. Fife are second bottom on seven points from 12 games.

Todd Dutiaume, Fife’s head coach, saw positives in Wednesday’s 7-4 defeat in Cardiff Devils who are third and among the sides chasing Flames, but the English side have proved formidable on the road.

The form book indicates a Flames win as they have triumphed on their last three visits to Kirkcaldy, but the Fife coaching staff have targeted at least two points from every weekend.

And they claim they were competitive when Flames last visited.

Playing at home could be their best opportunity, even against in-form Guildford, as Dutiaume’s men hit the road again on Sunday to face second-placed Sheffield Steelers at The House of Steel.

There is no confirmation that crocked forward Shawn Cameron is fit to resume playing after suffering a hit against Belfast Giants at Kirkcaldy but defenceman Reece Harsch is unlikely to dress as Dutiaume as the coaching team want to give him time to fully recorver.

Meanwhile, The Hockey Show makes a return after COVID-19 at Styx in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, November 9 (from 7pm) promising a night of stories from Flyers dressing-room.

Hosting is Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press, and Ali McLaren of Flyers TV and they will be joined by a number of players to chat about their careers and, hopefully, reveal some anecdotes. Tickets £5 at the Flyers Shop at the ice rink.

PICTURE: Cardiff v Fife this week by James Assinder courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League

