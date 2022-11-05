Alastair Stupart is a Hearts fan and in the planned trilogy (Book 3 is still to be penned) he takes fellow fans through the last four and a half decades of being part of the cohort of dyed-in-the wool Jambos who have followed the team. All of the profits from his writing will be paid to Foundation of Hearts.

Book 1 is entitled Locked out of our Hearts:Scottish football survives the pandemic. It starts in March 2020 with Heart’s Covid enforced relegation to a lower division. Then the subsequent summer of disquiet and “civil war” in Scottish football, before the season finally started in October with no fans allowed due to Covid. This book with its foreword by Ian Murray MP has been out for a while.

We went by railway: 45 years of Jambo Away Days is the second in the series. It is a light-hearted 44-page paperback, all about away trips over the past 40 plus years. Banter, trivia, mates, beer, rain, trains, trams, plenty of pictures, describes trips to amongst others: Cove, Peterhead, Carlisle, Dublin, Airdrie, Fife (several times), Falkirk, Livingston, Auchinleck, Wetherspoons and beyond……..

An “old firm free zone” but not recommended for followers of the “wee team”.

On sale from author, Toppings Bookstore and the Football Programme Shop on Albion Road

Book 3 is due to be published by 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...