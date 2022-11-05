In recognising the legacy and heritage of the old Meadowbank and its 50+ years of sporting history a Wall of Honour has been unveiled in the atrium featuring over 45 names.

The wall honours those people who have made significant contributions to Meadowbank’s past and its legacy as a sport and community venue. The honourees have been nominated by the public in four categories: Competitive Achievements, Community Service, Professional Service and Special Contribution.

Inductees include sporting heroes Chris Hoy, Lynsey Sharp, Allan Wells and Jake Wightman and sport coaches such as gymnastic coach Maggie Bissett and athletics coach Bill Walker.

Some of the honourees, including Bill Walker, spoke to The Edinburgh Reporter here:

The Wall of Honour at Meadowbank has many names on it recognising those who have made significant contributions to Meadowbank 4 categories were suggested by members of the public – we met some of the honourees… pic.twitter.com/6Nd7qHMip7 — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) November 4, 2022

Bill Walker left and Paul Forbes who are both named on the Wall of Honour

Like this: Like Loading...