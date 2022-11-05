New live music agency Jazz Forward are bringing a host of Scottish jazz talent to Edinburgh this November as part of their launch.

Jazz Forward is made up of established musicians and multi-instrumentalists Marianne McGregor, Malcolm MacFarlane and Sophie Bancroft, and music journalist Fiona Mactaggart, who have come together to showcase the diverse musical talent of the Scottish jazz scene.

On 17 November in the Wee Red Bar audiences will have the chance to enjoy performances from transatlantic jazz duo Bancroft and Lyne, Scottish jazz guitarists Malcolm MacFarlane and Ross Milligan, and the award-winning Marianne McGregor Trio.

Marianne PHOTO by Harrison Reid

Bancroft and Lyne promise a dynamic, entertaining and intimate interpretation of original contemporary jazz-based songs, reimagined classic jazz standards and covers. Sophie Bancroft’s voice and effortless guitar combines beautifully with Tom Lyne’s virtuoso bass. The duo have performed at many venues and festivals around the UK, Europe and North America.

They will share the stage with Malcolm MacFarlane and Ross Milligan, whose contemporary Scottish jazz music is heavily inspired by the Scottish landscape, history and myths. Traditional melodies and harmonic structures, combined with influences from a wide range of styles and genres, give the duo a fresh and modern sound.

Completing the lineup is Marianne McGregor, a prominent new voice in the Scottish Jazz Scene. Named as the highly acclaimed ‘Best Vocalist’ at the Scottish Jazz Awards 2021, McGregor continues to gain recognition for her powerful voice, improvisation and original songs. She will be joined by Uri Stav on guitar and Laurie Moore on double bass.

Fiona Mactaggart, Artistic Director of Jazz Forward, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing a brilliant night of music showcasing Scottish talent to Edinburgh. The Wee Red Bar is set to come alive with soaring sounds from this collection of exciting jazz musicians.

“Jazz Forward came together over a shared desire to promote a wide and diverse range of original jazz music around Scotland and we hope to be a force for good in the Scottish music scene.”

Jazz Forward will also visit Pathhead on Saturday 19th November 2022.

Tickets for both dates are available now at www.jazzforward.scot/events

Fiona

Bancroft and Lyne

