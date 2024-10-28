Edinburgh based law firm, Burness Paull, has promoted two of its corporate tax team.

Christine Yuill becomes head of tax to lead the growing department. Ms Yuill moved to Burness Paull in 2022 and is recognised by Chambers and Legal 500 legal directories. The company has also promoted Nicola Williams to partner, and Chubbe Anucha becomes a tax solicitor. Ms Williams initially qualified in New Zealand where she worked for the national tax authority as well as a big four tax firm. She is qualified in English and Scots law and has worked on tax advice in the last 15 years including the enterprise investment scheme

Ms Yuill, the new head of tax, said: “The UK tax system is complex and made even more intricate for businesses operating in Scotland by the devolution of tax-raising powers to the Scottish government. We also anticipate that clients will require support with the significant tax changes expected to form part of the UK government’s upcoming budget.

“Getting tax wrong can be expensive, both financially and reputationally, while getting it right minimises the costs and risks faced by both businesses and individuals. We help our clients to navigate this highly technical area by offering sensible solutions to achieve tax-efficient results and support wider business objectives.

“Nicola’s skillset enhances our proposition and her promotion to partner is well-deserved. She is highly regarded for her expert knowledge and clients value her ability to explain tax issues and advise on practical and commercial ways forward.

“I am excited to be taking on the leadership of Burness Paull’s tax team. We believe there is significant opportunity to further grow the practice and Nicola’s promotion and the appointment of Chubbe will support that ambition.”

Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, said: “Corporate tax is a highly specialised area that adds significant value to our client offering and wider business. Tax advice is an increasingly important component of the work we do for our clients, particularly in the corporate and real estate M&A investment spheres where tax efficiency and risk mitigation are key considerations.

“The promotions of Christine and Nicola, and appointment of Chubbe, reflect the continuing growth of the team and our commitment to attracting and developing talented individuals who can deliver the very best outcomes for our clients.”

