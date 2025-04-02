The next head teacher appointed to one of Edinburgh’s independent schools is described as “an experienced educator with a track record of whole-school transformation”.

Huw Jones will join Merchiston Castle School in August, taking on the leadership of Scotland’s only all-boys independent boarding and day school.

He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in education, most recently as Deputy Head at Warminster School in Wiltshire, where he has played a key role in shaping strategic direction, strengthening the school’s culture and overseeing its day-to-day operations.

As Head, Mr Jones aims to focus on what he terms “excellence in the round”, balancing academic outcomes with pupil wellbeing, creativity and character development.

He said: “I feel privileged to have been entrusted with the leadership of Merchiston Castle School at a pivotal time in its history.

“Throughout the recruitment process, I was struck not only by the school’s beautiful setting and the exceptional opportunities it provides for its pupils, but also by the deep sense of pride and shared purpose that unites the community.

“Most inspiring of all is Merchiston’s commitment to placing the quality of relationships as the foundation of the school’s excellence.

“I look forward to meeting more of the community and working closely with the leadership team and the Board to ensure a seamless transition before getting down to work in the new school year.”

Previous experience

Originally from Wales, Mr Jones began his teaching career at St Edward’s School, Oxford, before moving to St John’s School, Leatherhead, where he held senior boarding and academic posts.

In 2019, he joined Warminster School as Deputy Head, and will relocate to Edinburgh with his wife Kerry, who is also a teacher, and their two sons, Samuel and Louis, who will be joining the school as pupils.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Education from St Edmund’s College, Cambridge, where his research focused on how schools can help build resilience in young people.

He will succeed Jonathan Anderson, who has served as Headmaster since 2018 and who will move to Campbell College in Belfast later this year.

Under Mr Anderson’s leadership, Merchiston has continued to build on its academic strengths while enhancing pastoral provision and expanding its global footprint.

Governors

Gareth Baird, Chairman of the Board of Governers at Merchiston, said: “Huw impressed us not only with his experience and insight, but also with his warmth, authenticity and thoughtful approach.

“His vision aligns perfectly with Merchiston’s mission to produce young men who are curious, kind and confident.”

A formal welcome will be held early in the new term, providing parents and pupils the opportunity to meet Huw and hear more about his plans for the school’s future.

His appointment signals a clear commitment to continuing the school’s tradition of nurturing young men of purpose, confidence and integrity, while also embracing innovation and forward-thinking educational practice.

Founded in Edinburgh in 1828, Merchiston Castle School is Scotland’s only all-boys independent day and boarding school. It focuses on providing a transformative educational experience that nurtures young men to become confident, compassionate, and accomplished individuals.

Dedicated to holistic student development it has a coeducational nursery and junior school for girls and boys aged 3-8. It has a unique educational approach for boys aged 9-18, which aims to “celebrate individual potential and encourages them to pursue excellence with passion and purpose”. The school also recently set up its Forest Nursery and Forest Junior School to meet the demand for alternative approaches offering the “very best formative early years of education”.

Like this: Like Loading...