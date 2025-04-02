Sporting legend, Sir Chris Hoy, has given major backing to Edinburgh Falcons cycle speedway club as the new season gets underway.

Writing on Instagram the 11 time world champion and six times Olympic gold medallist said: “Shout out to the @edinburghfalcons. If you’re in that part of the world and fancy a go give them a shout.”

Falcons described the endorsement as a “major boost” as they continue to re-build.

Come and try sessions take place at Redbraes Park, Powderhall, from 5-5.30pm on Fridays and – fixtures dependent – Sunday’s from 11am – 1pm.

Bikes are supplied for come and try sessions with riders’ own helmets preferred. Arms and legs must be covered .

Craig MacLean, a silver medallist in the Team Sprint event at the 2000 Olympics and a world and commonwealth champion to boot, has ridden for Falcons. In backing Sir Chris Hoy’s remarks he describes cycle speedway as “the perfect family sport, ideal for all ages and genders.”

Meanwhile, Falcons got the defence of their Scottish Division Two title off to a mixed start with a straightforward victory against the Glasgow Cyclones, winning 64-35.

Highlight of the match was the first full maximum score – four wins from four rides – by 14-year-old Nathan Slight.

Unfortunately Falcons failed to back up this victory going down to a 55-44 loss against Fife Revolutions in the first of a four round series.

Nathan Slight – maximum score for the 14-year-old

