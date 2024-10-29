Police have arrested and charged a teenage male following a firework incident Police have arrested and charged a teenage male following a firework incident in Edinburgh city centre.

Officers were made aware of the incident at Nicolson Square on Monday evening, October 28.

The 18-year-old has been charged with “culpable and reckless behaviour”.

Officers have now urged the public to come forward with any concerns regarding firework misuse.

A statement issued on social media reads: “Following a firework incident at Nicolson Square yesterday, an 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with culpable & reckless behaviour.

“Stop your area from becoming a firework hot-spot, if you know or suspect anyone who is involved or planning firework misuse, either contact police on 101 or speak up anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”

The new zones will be enforced in Balerno, Calton Hill, Niddrie and Seafield in an attempt to protect emergency services, communities and pets.

New rules make it an offence to use a firework in such zones on specific dates, unless as part of a display licensed by the local authority.

Those who commit an offence could face imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding of up to £10,000.

Like this: Like Loading...