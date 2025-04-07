Police are appealing for information to help trace 23-year-old Zoe Williams missing from Larbert who is known to travel to Edinburgh.
Zoe was last seen in the Stirling Road area around 11.20am on Monday, 7 April, 2025.
She is 5’ 5”, of slim build, with light brown hair which is highlighted. She was wearing a grey hooded top with White Fox written on it, tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and black Adidas trainers.
Inspector David Ferguson said: “I am appealing to members of the public to please keep a look out for Zoe. Concern is growing for her welfare and we want to trace her as soon as possible.
“Zoe is known to travel to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling.
“I would ask anyone if they know where she is to contact us on 101, quoting 1013 of Monday, 7 April, 2025.”
