Police are renewing their appeal for the help of the public to trace a 34-year-old man missing from Inverness.

John MacAulay was last seen in the Holm Road area of Inverness around 5.20am on Saturday, 5 April, 2025 and is believed to have travelled to the Edinburgh area.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, with short red hair and stubble. He is believed to be wearing a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper and jeans.

He may travelled to the the Borders area.

Constable Ben Staal said: “Concerns are growing for John’s welfare as it is believed he may be injured.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen John or anyone matching his description to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0703 of 5 April, 2025.

