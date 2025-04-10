Detectives investigating recent gang feud activity in and around Edinburgh have arrested two teenagers.

Officers said that an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male youth were arrested in connection with wilful fireraisings which took place in Hay Drive on Friday, 4 April, 2024.

The 18-year-old has also been arrested in connection with a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street on Thursday, 6 March, 2025 and the wilful fire of a vehicle in the Parrotshot area on Sunday, 2 March, 2025.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the incidents, which are linked to the recent discharge of firearms and other fire-raising incidents in the city.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A 24-year-old man was earlier arrested and charged in relation to two wilful fireraisings.

“He was due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 8 April, 2025.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger added: “I want to reassure the community that extensive enquiries are ongoing into this investigation and arrests will continue over the coming weeks.

“If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

Like this: Like Loading...