Police Scotland, the Scottish Police Authority and the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner are currently seeking views on the potential use of live facial recognition (LFR) by Police Scotland.

Officers point put that this is not a consultation to determine whether Police Scotland will use live facial recognition, it is an exploratory conversation to determine the Scottish public’s views on this technology and its potential use in policing.

If Police Scotland decide to explore further any implementation of live facial recognition, there will be a separate public engagement on this matter before any decision is made.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise that specific detail regarding any potential future use is limited at this stage, however, the three bodies felt it appropriate to discuss with the public and key stakeholders to assess support or otherwise for the technology.

“ Police Scotland will decide on the basis of responses whether to commit more resources to exploring LFR in detail and then fully consulting on specific detail in the future.

“Should you require these questions in another format, please contact SPAStrategyandPerformance@spa.police.uk

To take part in the survey click here

