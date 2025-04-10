Edinburgh Rugby today confirmed hooker Dave Cherry and scrum-half Ali Price will depart the club at the end of the season to take up playing opportunities abroad.

Both players will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Scotland international Cherry, 34, who joined the club in 2018, has amassed over 100 appearances for the capital side.

He reached his century milestone in front of over 40,000 fans at December’s memorable 1872 Cup victory over Glasgow Warriors at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

Price, 31, arrived at Edinburgh Rugby in November 2023 from Glasgow Warriors. Since then, he has made 34 appearances for the club, bringing experience and leadership to the squad.

Edinburgh Rugby Head Coach, Sean Everitt, said: “Dave and Ali have both made significant contributions to Edinburgh Rugby and we thank them for their dedication and commitment to the club.

“Dave has given a lot during his time at the club, but it is a position we are well stocked with good young Scottish talent and, therefore, we have decided not to continue his deal, and wish him the very best in his next steps.

“Dave’s journey to becoming a centurion is a testament to his hard work and resilience, while Ali’s experience and leadership have been invaluable to the team.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played this season, and I know both Dave and Ali will continue to play a key role in our run-in. We wish them all the best for their future endeavours and thank them for their service to Edinburgh Rugby.”

