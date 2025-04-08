Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to help trace a 35-year-old woman reported missing from Edinburgh.

Margaret Ross was last seen in the Moredun area in the early hours of Tuesday, 8 April, 2025, and is believed to have possibly travelled towards the Little Frances Crescent area of the city.

She has links to Craigmillar and Moredun, and is also known to frequent the city centre.

Margaret is described as white, around 5ft 4 in height, of medium build with long fair/blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink t-shirt, black jacket, jeans and black trainers.

Sergeant Craig Darling said: “We are concerned for Margaret’s welfare and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to please contact police immediately”.

If anyone has information which may assist, please phone 101 quoting incident number 0044 of 8 April, 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...