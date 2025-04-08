At Out of the Blue Drill Hall

A free exhibition at Out of the Blue Drill Hall will run from 11 to 18 April showing a broad range of artwork and creations, including jewellery, painting, tapestry and video art created by Drill Hall artists.

Kaleidoscope is the fifth exhibition by all resident artists and makers who work in the hall, and this year the theme is light and colour.

Dan said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase the eclectic range of talent contained within the walls of the Drill Hall and it’s a pleasure to have the opportunity to reach out to the wider Leith community which gives inspiration to so many of us.”

Out of the Blue Chief Executive, Rob Hoon, said: “Over the course of Out of the Blue’s 30 year history, hundreds of artists have worked in our studios and created a huge range of artwork including painting, graphic design, photography, glasswork, jewellery and more. By offering exhibition space to our studio artists we aim to support them in showing and selling their work. We invite those from Leith and beyond to come and take a look. We are confident you will like what you see. ”

Details of the exhibition and free evening events, as well as a list of participating artists and makers, can be found on the Out of the Blue website.

At the Central Library

“Indifferent Weather” runs until Tuesday 29 April in the Art and Design Library on George IV Bridge.

This is an exhibition staged by Edinburgh LoFi – a traditional alternative and Lomographic photography collective which has been running for 16 years. They meeting twice a month for photowalks and workshops and this exhibition is the response to one of their themed challenges.

The images are produced by cyanotype, silver gelatine, pin-hole and Polaroid processes. A spokesperson said: “The currents running round our weather systems affect us all. A butterfly influencer causes a storm, a wallowing elephant a tsunami.”

Edinburgh LoFi is a “friendly, welcoming group” and everyone is welcome to meet up with them. You can find out more on the Edinburgh LoFi website.

Festival of Europe

Scotland’s second Festival of Europe is being held at the French Institute, Edinburgh, on 10 and 11 May and organisers say they have booked “top-flight speakers”.

Backed by the European Movement in Scotland and a wide range of other organisations, a major theme of the two-day event is “The Future of European Democracy”.

The organisers say the Festival comes at a time when far right parties are on the rise across Europe and, as Donald Trump’s administration changes the global order that has been in place since the end of the Second World War.

Mark Lazarowicz, one of the conference organisers and a former Edinburgh MP, said: “The world is more unstable today than at any time in the past 80 years. There are powerful political forces at work here, in Europe, the USA and globally that want to tear down the institutions and ideas that have brought freedom, dignity, security and stability to millions.

“We have assembled an outstanding cast of speakers who will explain where we are now and look at how we can keep democracy healthy in Europe.”

Read more here.

Close:Up Edinburgh Docufest 2025

The Close:Up Edinburgh Docufest 2025 (EDDF2025) is coming to The Cameo Cinema this month. The festival takes place on 25 April, the annual documentary film festival will screen short and feature films from around the world.

This year’s documentaries centre on the themes of identity, relationships and family bonds, social issues and personal challenges. Featuring seven films by independent filmmakers from seven different countries, EDDF2025 celebrates diversity and becomes a place of expression for as many voices as possible.

This year’s feature film is Martijn van de Griendt’s “The Holy Trinity”. The Dutch filmmaker captures Alex Sophie, Emma and Robbie, three friends from Eindhoven, during the summer of their high school graduation year. A coming-of-age film that explores friendship, loss and insecurity.

In the Short Docs selection audiences will travel from Italy and Germany to Estonia, Iceland, the United Kingdom and Greece. The programme opens with Francesco D’Ascenzo’s “The Father’s Place”, which tells the story of a complicated father-son relationship, James C Thompson’s “Paula Says Hi”, builds an intimate portrait of disabled, gender-fluid cosplayer Paul/Paula while Maros Pulscak’s “Backstage Bardo” presents the daily life of morgue workers.

Travel to Berlin with Wolfgang Friedrich Müller’s “Berlin: Everything’s-Changed Place” and follow the journey of Peruvian Cumbia with “When Cumbia is On” by Paz Gonzales.

The Close:Up Edinburgh Docufest is moving to April entering the city’s spring cultural agenda.

The full programme is here

Paula Says Hi

We have an amazing cohort of readers who support us with donations and also newspaper subscriptions. If you would like to join the gang, then head over to our Ko-Fi shop where you can do just that. Click on the image below where there are several options from donating a monthly sum (or a one-off) or buying a newspaper subscription.

Bonus item…

Spring is definitely in the air. Feast your eyes on this image taken in Randolph Crescent.

© 2025 Martin McAdam

Like this: Like Loading...