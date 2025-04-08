Both Old Town and New Town & Broughton (NTBCC) community councils say they need much more information about the Fly Music Festival in September than has been provided by the organisers.

The community councils are bodies which must be consulted in relation to planning or other permissions in the city centre.

This time the festival is due to take place around the weekend of 13 September but the application states that FLY will be “on site from 5 to 17 September” (presumably to allow the set up and take down). The NTBCC ask if that means the public will be excluded from part of or the whole gardens for the whole 12 days.

They also question measures to ensure sound levels are retained within legal limits and whether or not fossil-fuel propane flaring will be a feature of the performances as it has been in the past.

The body also want to know how many people will be admitted into the Ross Bandstand and why there is a secondary stage in the Red Blaes area near the children’s playground.

This is the information which the council provided to stakeholders:

The Old Town Community Council

The Old Town Community Council has also responded to the council suggesting that the single page information sheet has “next to no detail” on how the event will be set up, operated and removed.

They have suggested to the council that it is a “complete waste of our collective time” asking for comments on this basis and it is impossible to make any informed comment.

They have pointed out that any events at Ross Bandstand should be appropriate in scale, setting and frequency in the public park, and they do not support this event.

FLY Festival has been contacted for comment.

