A dedicated carp fishery is set to open in the Lothians in the next few weeks and within hours of the website going online there were around 30 indications of interest.

Selm Muir is now under the management of Scotland international carp fisherman, Andrew Taggart, who has been giving the site near Livingston a facelift and is keen to encourage more people, including youngsters, into the sport.

Nearly 80 of the original carp plus new stock awaits anglers at the lake which will be otter fenced, has toilets, an on-site tackle shop, bailiff and a private car park.

To fish the water you need to be a member and the advertised fee is £150 per calendar year and this will include 10 kilos of house pellets and a tub of popups plus a discount at nearby West Lothian Angling which is also owned by Taggart.

Members will be able to book a slot online and 24-hours sessions are £25 and day sessions £15.

An application form is on the website at www.selmmuircarpfishery.co.uk and rules include a maximum of two rods and no braided line. Leaders are not allowed and tubing is recommended. Only barbless or de-barbed hooks can be used and the minimum main line to be used is 0.35mm or 15lb.

Taggart said: “Selm Muir is for anglers by anglers.”

PICTURE: A section of the new fishery near Livingston. Picture Nigel Duncan

