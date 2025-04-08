The council is holding a drop in event on Wednesday afternoon at St Columba’s on Johnston Terrace between 3pm and 7pm.

This is intended for anyone interested in the temporary scheme which will come into effect later this summer on Lawnmarket, Johnston Terrace and Castle Terrace.

After several trials on the Lawnmarket to restrict traffic and improve vehicle safety, the council believe that the best option is to remove traffic at the busiest period of the day.

At present Lawnmarket is closed because of the relaying of the setts, improvement to pavements and drains from the roundabout outside the Hub to George IV Bridge. Although the road is closed to vehicles it is open for emergency services and also all pedestrians or those in wheelchairs or with prams.

The hostile vehicle mitigation barriers have been permanently removed and will be replaced by moving bollards the same as they have outside the City Chambers when the work is complete.

After this work is completed in July this year the plan is to trial a new road layout under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO).

It is planned to introduce restrictions between 10.30am and 7.30pm Monday to Saturday and 12.30pm and 7.30pm on Sundays. There will also be restrictions introduced on Johnston Terrace where larger vehicles will be restricted, and coach parking removed.

There will be additional blue badge parking introduced on Johnston Terrace as well as public and resident parking.

This will be in place for 18 months to allow the council to assess the impact of the changes in the area.

There will also be a public consultation online in due course. It is the councillors on the Traffic Regulation Orders Sub-committee who will decide on making the changes permanent.

Anyone is invited to comment or ask further questions here.

