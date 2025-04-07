Detectives investigating recent gang war activity in and around Edinburgh have arrested a 24-year-old man in relation to two wilful fireraisings .
The incidents which took place on Thursday, 6 March, 2025 and Sunday, 16 March, 2025 in Albert Street and Milton Road East, respectively,.
Both are said by officers to be linked to the recent discharge of firearms and other fireraising incidents in the city.
The man has also been arrested for the reset of a stolen vehicle.
Officers said that their enquiries are ongoing.
Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “I want to reassure the community that we are continuing to work on this investigation and this is just one of many arrests over the coming weeks.”
“If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch.”
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.