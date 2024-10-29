Hibs Head Coach David Gray is buoyed by the return of two first team players for Wednesday’s trip to Dingwall.

Joe Newell missed the derby following his red card against Dundee United and Nicky Cadden also missed out due to an injury but Gray says that both are available for Ross County.

Speaking ahead of the trip Gray said: “It’s a boost (having Joe Newell back). He struggled watching the derby from the stands, I missed many games like that through injury and suspension, so I know how he was feeling and that he just wanted to be on the pitch. He is back with the rest of the group and is available for selection.

“It’s the same for Nicky Cadden too, he’s had extra sessions and comes into our thoughts.”

Gray sees the fixture as an opportunity to get more points on the board and hopefully off the bottom of the table.

And he wants to put the frustration of Hearts late equaliser on Sunday and use that draw as a platform to build on.

He added: “Our attention quickly turned to Ross County.

“Sometimes you need to hit rock bottom to build on things and that happened after Dundee United.

“We dropped two points in the derby, but it’s a point on the board and it’s something to build on. We need to take that into Wednesday night, in what will be a tough test.

“It’s always difficult going up there but we see it as an opportunity to build on the point that we got at the weekend, even though, we know we should be building on three.”

“Don Cowie has done a really good job there.

“I know what to expect; it’ll be a tough test, and they will force you to defend.

“The players will be ready and it’s an opportunity for us to get more points on the board.

“Three points is the aim and focus going up there. The full focus is on sticking together, working as hard as we can and looking to rectify this situation as quickly as we can.”

Like this: Like Loading...