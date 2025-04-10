Police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man in connection with road traffic offences following a fatal hit and run crash on the A90 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh.

Around 11.15pm on Tuesday, 8 April, 2025, officers were made aware of a crash involving the rider of a Kawasaki KLE650 motorcycle and the driver of an unknown car.

Emergency services attended and the 61-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car has since been traced and the 31-year-old man arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. Further enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died.

“Anyone with any further information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 4274 of 8 April, 2025.”

