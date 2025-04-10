The Edinburgh and Lothians Miniature Railway Club (E&LMRC), which was founded in 1951, was facing an uncertain future due to proposals to redevelop their current premises in Piershill. Planning permission for a new aparthotel on the site of their current clubroom was granted last year. However, the club is pleased to announce that it is in the process of moving to a new clubroom at Central Hall on West Tollcross.

Club secretary, David Laing, said, “we’re very grateful to Central Church for granting us a license to occupy part of the basement at Central Hall. This will provide us with a place to meet, store, maintain and build the layouts that the club takes to model railway exhibitions across Scotland and the UK”.

Club member Michael Swinton will be exhibiting his own layout, Swinton Traction Maintenance Depot (TMD), on behalf of the club at The Lothians Model Railway Show, at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University Student’s Union this coming weekend (12th / 13th April 2025).

The club will also be attending exhibitions in Glenrothes, Perth, Dundee and Manchester later this year and are currently arranging their second annual exhibition at George Watson’s College, on 6th / 7th September 2025 following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

Club secretary, David Laing, added, “we anticipate being able to welcome prospective new members at our new premises from May 2025, so if anyone in Edinburgh, or the surrounding area, is interested in railway modelling and would be interested in joining a model railway club, please send an email to secretary@elmrc.org.uk to arrange a visit. We’re a friendly group and membership is open to anyone with an interest in model railways irrespective of ability. New members are always welcome”.

Network Rail Class 31 locomotive number 31285 arrives at Swinton TMD

Like this: Like Loading...