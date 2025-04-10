The SPFL has announced that the William Hill Premiership, William Hill Championship, William Hill League 1 and William Hill League 2 will all kick off on the weekend of August 1-3 2025.

The William Hill Premiership will conclude on the weekend of May 16/17 2026, while clubs in the Championship, League 1 and League 2 will finish their regular seasons on the first weekend in May, before the play-offs get under way.

The second season of the expanded UEFA club competitions – the league phase of the Champions League and Europa League again runs until the end of January 2026 exerts additional pressure on the domestic calendar.

As was the case for 2024/25, there will be no scheduled William Hill Premiership winter break in season 2025/26.

The group stage of the Premier Sports Cup will start on the weekend of July 12/13, 2025 with the final scheduled for Sunday December 14 2025.

To enable the tournament to be completed before Christmas, the quarter-finals will, as in the current season, be played on a weekend due to the lack of a midweek slot.

SPFL Chief Operating Officer Calum Beattie said: “We are only just into the second half of the season across the four divisions and there is so much to look forward to in the remaining months of season 2024/25.

“However, we are well aware that clubs and supporters need to plan ahead. We are therefore pleased to be able to confirm start and end dates for season 2025/26, as well as the full schedule for the Premier Sports Cup.

“We will again have five clubs competing in UEFA club competitions in season 2025/26 and, of course, we are all hoping that next season ends with Scotland’s participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

SUMMARY OF KEY DATES FOR SEASON 2025/26

WILLIAM HILL PREMIERSHIP

Fixture round 1

Weekend of August 2/3, 2025

Fixture round 33

Weekend of April 11/12, 2026

Fixture round 38

Weekend of May 16/17, 2026

William Hill Premiership play-off final

Thursday May 21 & Sunday May 24, 2026

WILLIAM HILL CHAMPIONSHIP

Fixture round 1

Weekend of August 1/2, 2025

Fixture round 36

Friday May 1, 2026

WILLIAM HILL LEAGUE 1 & WILLIAM HILL LEAGUE 2

Fixture round 1

Saturday August 2, 2025

Fixture round 36

Saturday May 2, 2026

PREMIER SPORTS CUP

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 12/13, 2025

MD2: Midweek of July 15/16, 2025

MD3: Weekend of July 19/20, 2025

MD4: Midweek of July 22/23, 2025

MD5: Weekend of July 26/27, 2025

Second round

Weekend of August 16/17, 2025

Quarter-finals

Weekend of September 20/21, 2025

Semi-finals

Weekend of November 1/2, 2025

Final

Sunday December 14, 2025

