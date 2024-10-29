A care home in Edinburgh has received the Care Inspectorate’s seal of approval.

Care UK’s Lauder Lodge, on Wakefield Avenue, was rated “excellent” and “very good” during an unannounced inspection by the Care Inspectorate in two key areas: residents’ wellbeing and the team.

Inspectors noted the homes “innovative and sector leading approach to ensuring the best possible wellbeing outcomes for people” and praised the home’s Wishing Tree. The initiative allows residents to make wishes – both big and small – enabling them to reminisce about past hobbies and interests or take on new challenges.

Recently, the team organised for a resident to achieve their wish of learning how to tap dance. Another resident expressed a desire to make their life more purposeful and to achieve this, the team created a part-time reception job for them within the home – this innovative approach to care has been encouraged by the CI.

Inspectors noted that the home has an “excellent” range of activities, led by a “strong, dedicated activity team”, which has recently included golf, attending tea dances and regular visits from local community groups.

Team members have also undergone rigorous training in order to host Namaste Care sessions. The scheme aims to engage residents living with more advanced dementia via their senses and emotions through hand massage techniques, listening to soft, relaxing music or simply chatting to encourage reminiscence.

A relative commented: “(My relative) smiles a lot and really feels the benefit of the Namaste activities. (They) look forward to it and go twice a week. It makes (them) very happy.”

The report highlighted the home’s warm atmosphere, and the extremely compassionate team, who take time to build trusting relationships with both residents and family members, stating that relatives knew that their loved one’s experience ‘love, compassion and a sense of belonging’ around the clock.

One health and social care professional commented: “(the team) genuinely care about their residents…people are made to feel worthwhile. They are so person centered and the care there is phenomenal. They have gone from strength to strength”.

Earlier this year Lauder Lodge also received the Care Fit for VIPS accreditation which recognises the team’s work alongside residents and families to improve the lives of those living with dementia.

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering outstanding care, and we’re so happy that our commitment has been recognised by the Care Inspectorate.

“We’re delighted to have been recognised for our innovative and sector leading approach, as every single team member here goes above and beyond to enable residents to lead fulfilling lives, so it’s truly amazing to see their commitment being recognised.

“We’ll be celebrating this one very soon with residents and families – in true Lauder Lodge style!”

Lauder Lodge is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its own café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Lauder Lodge, call Home Manager, Anees Riaz, on 0131 516 4006, or email anees.riaz@careuk.com

Staff at Lauder Lodge care home, run by Care UK, celebrate their success in being awarded 'outstanding' by the Care Inspectorate Jon Savage Photography

23rd Oct 2024

23rd Oct 2024

Staff at Lauder Lodge care home, run by Care UK, celebrate their success in being awarded ‘outstanding’ by the Care Inspectorate Jon Savage Photography

23rd Oct 2024

