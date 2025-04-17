Seventeen runners including two previous champions will battle it out in Musselburgh Racecourse’s Famous Corgi Derby on Easter Saturday.

A competitive canine field will set off over a lengthy 70 metres – lengthy for their short legs – with tennis coach and former Strictly Come Dancing star Judy Murray on her toes and raising the starting flag.

All eyes will be on Rodney (no 8), the 2023 Champion Corgi, who is described by owners Matt Kendall and Nicole Whiteside as “always hungry, always smiling” and who likes to cheer on the horses as they roar past the winning post.

The 2022 champion, Georgie Rumbles (no 11), is also in the mix and while the four-year-old Welsh Corgi is said to be “full of lots of mischief” by owner Alison Rumbles, it remains to be seen if she can cause enough upset to reclaim the crown.

Local interest will be with Honest Toun entry Merlin (no 12), who can often be found patrolling the lagoons which sit next to the racecourse. A “shameless flirt”, owners Sam Benson and Andrew Marks will be hoping Merlin has the magic to take number one spot but say his biggest challenge will be “resisting telling off the other racers for having too much fun”.

Two entries who may benefit from a Chariot of Fire style training regime on St Andrew’s famous beaches are Teddy (no 1) and Tommy (no 2). When he is not having his belly rubbed and chasing cuddly toys, Welsh-born Teddy “has most fun running up and down the West Sands in St Andrew’s” said owner Will Lamond.

Number two entry Toffee, wearing appropriate brown colours, has a passion for chasing pigeons and also “loves to sprint on the beach at St Andrews”, when she is not toasting herself by the fire, according to owner Mia Anderson.

Musselburgh 2023 Corgi Champion Rodney with owners Nicola Whiteside and Matt Kendall, with Judy Murray.

The poshest-named entry is North Yorkshire-based Chester Barkington (no 7) who wears red colours and “enjoys sampling foods of the land and diving into any water source”, claim owners Rhiannon Lister and Mike Kilroy.

A dark horse contender – er dark dog – could be number nine Nash who may well live up to her and sprint ahead of the pack. Owner Thomas Wilson from Gourock admits the five-year-old loves sleeping on the floor, on the couch and in her bed – but is also “a zoomy wee legend who is incredibly fast and always smiling”.

Betting fans can probably avoid losing a few quid by giving ominously numbered Pennybun (no 13) a wide berth. Owner Xander Elliards admits the two-and-a-half year old resembles the plump little mushroom after which she is named, and that despite intensive training with her long-suffering Golden Retriever sister Dilly-dally, “enthusiasm is guaranteed but Derby victory may be a long shot”.

Can Nash leave the pack behind? 2022 Corgi Champion Georgie Rumbles

Musselburgh Racecourse Head of Marketing and Business Development, Aisling Johnston, said: “Just like the equine entries in our seven Flat races on Virgin Bet Easter Saturday, our Famous Corgi Derby has attracted a top class field and leading trainers from all over the UK.

“It may be only 1/3 of a furlong in distance but our 17 corgis will be going to great lengths to be crowned Champion Corgi and racing and dog fans alike would be barking mad to miss out on this unique event.”

The Corgi Derby is off at noon and will be run in front of Musselburgh Racecourse’s historic grandstand.

Official starter Judy Murray will also be on hand to send off the Mini Queen’s Cup at 1pm with young children competing on Happy Hoppers for Easter prizes.

Families can also enjoy a dedicated kid’s Clip Clop zone featuring the return of the hugely popular Easter Bunny, free game stalls, free fairground rides for all ages and free face painting, with kids aged under 17 admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Musselburgh maintains it’s reputation for excellent street food and vendors with children’s options include Well Hung & Tender, The Chippy, Dog N Bon, Wicked Pizza and Dippin Doughnuts, while the racecourse’s own Pinkie’s Deli, Café 1816 and Harris Tweed Bistro all have kid’s packed lunch and meal offerings.

On the turf, a highly competitive seven-card fixture boasts prize money of almost £300,000, with the feature race the £100,000 Virgin Bet Queen’s Cup which is supported by Scotland’s fastest horse race, the £45,000 Virgin Bet Scottish Sprint Cup over a pacey five furlongs.

The After-Racing Party, open to all race goers, will be hosted by Forth One evening show host Callum Gallacher on the decks for one hour after the last race.

Gates open at 11.30am and the first and last races are scheduled for 1.50pm and 5.17pm, respectively. Book tickets before midnight on 18 April to save£6 per person. On the day price will be £38 per person. Visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk for more information.

On parage – Musselburgh’s Famous Corgi Derby takes place on Easter Saturday

Like this: Like Loading...