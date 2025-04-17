The East Lothian branch of Police Scotland Youth Volunteers is looking for adult volunteers to support their local group and assist with the supervision of the young volunteers at both local sessions and volunteering events.

The group is led by a local police officer.

PSYV promotes a practical way for young people to understand policing by supporting the Police in their local area through volunteering.

As part of this, young people are given a chance for their voice to be heard and encouraged to promote good citizenship.

The group volunteer at local events and some national events.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As an Adult Volunteer you be expected to dedicate a minimum of three hours per month for volunteering events alongside attending training forums on a Friday afternoon in the Musselburgh area.

“Each Adult Volunteer will be required to join the Protecting Vulnerable Groups Scheme (PVG). This process will be managed by the PSYV programme.

“If you are interested please click the link.

