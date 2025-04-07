Police in Glasgow are appealing for information following a serious assault at Celtic Park on Saturday, 29 March.

The incident happened around 3.25pm in the South West Stand during the Celtic v Hearts match. A 54-year-old man attended Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any relevant information.

Constable Ryan Beveridge said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3854 of 5 April, 2025 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. “

