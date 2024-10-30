Hibs fans have been urged to back the club’s Kicks for Kids campaign for the second half of the 2024/25 season.

Last season the campaign was a resounding success with nearly 4,000 match tickets distributed to children from across 44 different charities and local Primary Schools in the surrounding area.

For over 20 years, this initiative has made a real difference in the lives of young people and their families, offering them the chance to enjoy a matchday experience at Easter Road Stadium – completely free of charge!

The scheme runs on the generous donations from Hibs supporters and partners alike – who purchase tickets which are then donated and distributed across local communities and charities in the Leith area.

Many of these donations came from supporter contributions, with notable ticket donations from the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation and Barricade Pest Control who both pledged their support for the campaign.

Supporters can continue to back the Kids for Kids campaign for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, with Kicks for Kids Half Season Tickets costing just £50!

Get involved with the campaign by donating £5, £10, £25 or £50 – all of which will go towards the cost of a Kicks for Kids Ticket.

Further details are available on the club’s website.

