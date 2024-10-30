The LNER Big Wheel

The build will begin today on the LNER Big Wheel in East Princes Street Gardens. LNER has entered into a three year deal to sponsor the festive sight which will greet their passengers arriving at Waverley station.

Read more here.

Motion of Condolence at Holyrood today

Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond was buried yesterday after a private funeral in Strichen. Today in The Scottish Parliament MSPs will debate the motion lodged by John Swinney.

The motion reads: “That the Parliament expresses its shock and sadness at the untimely death of Alex Salmond; offers its deep sympathy and condolences to his family and friends; appreciates the many years of public service that he gave as an MP, MSP, and First Minister of Scotland, and recognises the substantial and significant contribution that he made over many decades to public life, Scottish and UK politics and the cause of Scottish independence.”

You can watch Parliament TV here.

Alba Party launch with Lothians candidates Calton Hill PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Spokes November meeting

Spokes are holding a public meeting on 21 November at Augustine United beginning at 6.45pm to hear from four different local Edinburgh bike initiatives along with an overview from a transport and accessibility expert.

Speakers will include:

All welcome. More details here.

Heart of Newhaven

Get along to Heart of Newhaven on Friday at 3pm to hear their story teller, Jan Brown, tell stories. Email admin@heartofnewhaven.co.uk to register attendance. Two minutes from the Newhaven tram stop.

Stockbridge roadworks

While we publish the list of roadworks and events published by the council’s traffic team each Friday, these roadworks in Stockbridge are set to be in place for two months. The junction at Deanhaugh Street, Leslie Place and Haugh Street is affected and Leslie Place is to be closed for the duration of the works.

The streets are being resurfaced and a pedestrian crossing over Leslie Place is being constructed (hopefully with a much lower step from the pavement to the roadway) and several pavements are to be extended.

Lothian’s number 36 bus is diverted around the works. Read the information from Lothian here:

Leslie Place from Monday 28th October

Due to junction design works, Leslie Place will be closed from Monday 28th October. This work affects services 36



Diversion:

Service 36 – between Hamilton Place and Learmonth Terrace, buses will be diverted via Raeburn Place and Comely Bank Avenue in both directions.

Like this: Like Loading...