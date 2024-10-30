Ruby is a beautiful two-year-old crossbreed who is looking for a loving, calm, adult-only home where she can be the only pet.

With her gentle nature and love for quiet surroundings, Ruby would thrive in a household that can provide her with a peaceful environment. She is fully housetrained and happy to be left alone for a few hours, making her a great addition to a family that leads a balanced lifestyle. Ruby loves to travel and enjoys car rides, making her a perfect companion for those who love new adventures.

Ruby is a very sweet dog but can sometimes be unsure around new people, especially if they make fast hand movements. However, once she gets to know people and builds trust, she becomes affectionate, loving, and enjoys a good snuggle.

Ruby loves meeting polite dogs on her walks but would prefer to be the only pet in the home where she can have all the love to herself.

Ruby is a keen explorer and loves having a good sniff around during her walks. She’s great on the lead and enjoys playing with her toys, especially if it involves showing off her “giving a paw” trick! After a play session, Ruby loves nothing more than settling down at home and snuggling up for some downtime.

If you love adventure, Ruby will happily hop in the car and join you for a journey. She’s looking for an experienced family that will go at her pace when meeting new people and help her feel secure in her new home. Ruby is a wonderful dog with so much love to give and would be a loyal and affectionate companion for the right family.

If you think you could provide a home for Ruby or any of the 40 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact us on 01506 873459. Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please emailHFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more info.

If you’re keen to find out more about some of our specific canine pals, we’ll be hosting our brand-new event ‘Paws… for an Evening with’ between 6-7pm on Tuesday 19 November, to highlight our Staffie Annabelle, who’ll be present and trying to find herself a home one lucky household.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting volunteers for a variety of roles. Anyone interested should email WCVolunteers@dogstrust.org.uk

