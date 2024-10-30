Construction begins today on the LNER Big Wheel in East Princes Street Gardens.

LNER has entered into a three year deal to sponsor the Big Wheel which is a focal point for Edinburgh ‘s Christmas.

The wheel is 46 metres high and offers great views of the Old Town, Edinburgh Castle and off to the east to Arthur’s Seat. Passengers arriving on LNER services from London and Aberdeen will be greeted by the festive sight when it opens on 15 November. In the evening the view is one of the sparkling lights at the markets below.

There are 36 enclosed pods to protect against any rainy or cold weather

The wheel stands 46 metres above the ground

A special soundtrack plays in the pod giving information about the landmarks which can be seen

EH postcode residents can enjoy a 20% discount on the LNER Big Wheel with details available at edinburgh-christmas.com

The LNER wheel will be open from 10am to 10pm

The wheel opens on 15 November and will whirl above the city until 4 January 2025

Last year 210,000 people took a spin on the Big Wheel to enjoy winter views of the city

David Flesher, LNER’s Commercial Director, said: “We are thrilled that LNER will play such a key part in celebrating Christmas in Edinburgh this year. As the main train operator on the East Coast Main Line, we connect millions of customers each year with this historic city, and we can’t wait to provide thousands of people with the opportunity to see the sights of Edinburgh in this unique way.”

“Our Christmas tickets are on sale now giving customers the opportunity to plan the perfect trip away and to get into the festive spirit in Scotland.”

A spokesperson for UniqueAssembly, producers of Edinburgh’s Christmas, said: “We are delighted to be working with LNER to light up Edinburgh’s Christmas this year. The Big Wheel is a major focal point of Edinburgh’s Christmas festivities and will give thousands of people the chance to enjoy a unique view of the city’s many iconic and historic landmarks and attractions, all lit up for the festive season. We look forward to welcoming people from near and far to take a spin very soon.”

Edinburgh’s Christmas is produced by UniqueAssembly for The City of Edinburgh Council and will run until 4 January 2025.

LNER run Azuma trains calling at more than 50 stations on routes from Edinburgh to London, and other routes to the East Midlands, Yorkshire, and the North East of England.

PHOTO Robin Mair

