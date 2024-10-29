The Corstorphine Athletics Club delegation at the Scottish Athletics 4J awards proudly accept their trophy from paralympic gold medallist Ben Sandilands who shared the Para Athlete of the Year award with Samantha Kinghorn.

Corstorphine overcame the challenge of fellow nominees Aberdeen AC and Livingston AC with a citation recognising their work in promoting Frame Running.

That earned them the Janice Eaglesham MBE Para Development Club of the Year award.

There are now eight frame runners who are members of the Corstorphine club, supported by four dedicated frame running coaches and input from the club’s other sprints coaches.

Left to right: Ben Sandilands, Graeme Reid, Gill Menzies and Harry Baird. Pic credit: Bobby Gavin

Scottish Athletics Awards 2024

