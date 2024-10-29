On Tuesday a pop up at St James Quarter created a multi sensory forest den – and an oasis of calm for shoppers.

Staged by WWF Scotland, People’s Postcode Lottery and Postcode Planet Trust, the den allowed people to step away from the buzz of the Quarter for a moment or two of peace and quiet.

Amid the hustle and bustle of its city-centre location, this immersive capsule gave members of the public the chance to venture inside an enchanting oasis. It was a low-lit space littered with leaves where visitors settled into cosy seating listening to tranquil surround sounds straight from the Bornean rainforest.

The one day only experience coincides with the WWF’s A Prescription for Nature campaign which will positively benefit people’s mental health. Visitors were invited to step inside – take a break, a breath, and reconnect, with themselves and with the world’s precious remaining forests.

Lang Banks, Director of WWF Scotland said: “With the rapid pace and relentless demands of modern life, it’s so important we find moments to reconnect with nature, given its profound impact on our mental wellbeing. Our pop-up forest den offers a simple yet powerful way for people to pause and refresh during their day, right in the heart of the city. Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, people who might not typically have the chance to get their daily dose of nature can today enjoy its wellbeing benefits in our urban oasis. We hope that as visitors take in the serene sounds of the rainforest, it serves as a reminder to protect and restore our natural spaces – because when we restore nature, nature restores us.”

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Spending time in nature has an undeniable, uplifting effect on our mental health, and it’s crucial that more people experience this. I am delighted that, thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, WWF have been able to bring the calming presence of nature to the centre of Edinburgh with the Forest Den. It offers a unique opportunity for residents to take a moment to pause in a bustling city, whilst also reminding us of the vital role our forests play.”

Even though the pop up has gone there is a prize draw which is open until 31 October. Enter here https://www.wwf.org.uk/prescription-for-nature/prize-draw (Terms and conditions apply)







