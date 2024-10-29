Post Induction Projects are perfect for beginners or those who have already taken an introductory class and are looking for a bit more experience before tackling that big dream project.

Like lego – but with wood, power tools and machinery, each project comes with a customisable design, instruction booklet & videos, materials, and in-person support from our friendly and experienced Workshop Team.

Projects are tiered so you ‘level up’ with all three or jump right into the one that suits you best, including:

Charcuterie Board | £60

⁠Plywood Stool | £60

⁠Multi-Purpose Crate | £80

Once you’ve got a Membership and Basic Induction under your belt, simply choose the project you prefer and you are ready to book, create, and then revel in your own skills.

They also make a great gift for the future woodworker in your life. Our Gift of Making Gift Voucher (£120) covers a standard membership, Post Induction Project, and their first space hire.

For further information click here – Post Induction Projects – designed for you! — Edinburgh Open Workshop or contact hello@edinburghopenworkshop.co.uk / 0131 555 6866

