He said: “Nicky Cadden got his nose realigned and has now been given a mask, so he is available for selection.

“He will have to wear a protective mask for up to six weeks, it’s a specialist mask which you see a lot of players wearing these days for cheekbone or nose injuries.

“He has had that fitted now – he is comfortable with it – so he will be available for this weekend if selected.”

Gray has more firepower to choose from up-front with several players returning from both injury and suspension.

“Kieron Bowie and Mykola (Kuharevich) both managed to get minutes at the weekend as well which is great so they are both available too.

“Jordan Obita and Nathan Moriah-Welsh missed the Clydebank game through suspension, so they come back into the fold.

“The ones that don’t quite make it are Elie Youan, Joe Newell and Marvin Ekpiteta – but aside from that we are in a good place at the moment.

Following the Red Weather Warning issued by the MET Office, Gray and his First Team staff had to act quickly and dramatically change their pre-match preparation plans, making the decision to travel to the Highlands early yesterday morning (Friday 24 January).

This allowed the team to travel away from the ‘central belt’ before the warning kicked in, and to train on a pitch in better conditions.

Gray discussed the logistical challenges heading up to Ross County, but stressed the quick action means there can be no excuses this weekend.

“It’s clearly not been ideal but something no-one can control.

“The ideal preparation would’ve been coming in for training this morning and then travelling up to Ross County, clearly that wasn’t an option because you couldn’t train in the wind and the weather warning not allowing you to be on the roads.

“We took the decision last night to travel up there this morning, so we got out the city and the central belt earlier, and got to Inverness at lunchtime. We’re going to do a light session up here to get the travel out of our legs, so we’ve done everything possible to make sure we’re ready for tomorrow.

“I’m grateful we’ve been able to get up here safely and in good time.”

Ross County, come into this weekend’s game off the back of decent form, having won three of their last five games.

The Staggies currently sit 10th in the William Hill Premiership table, four points behind David Gray’s side.

When the two sides met in Dingwall earlier this season it ended all square, and Gray expects the game to be a challenge once again.

“We know it’ll be a real difficult game; it always is up here. Hopefully the conditions aren’t too bad, but it’ll be the same for both teams.

“They’ve picked up some good results recently, but so have we, confidence is high and we’re looking to build on that. Our full focus is on getting three points because it’ll take us closer to where we need to be.

“We know this game will be difficult. We’ve prepared as well as we can, and now we’re looking forward to the game.”

