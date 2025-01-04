Hibs youngster Malik Zaid has joined Edinburgh City on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.
Following the conclusion of his loan spell at Annan Athletic – where the 20-year-old spent the first half of the season – Zaid will now join up with Edinburgh City until 31 May, 2025.
Upon his departure, Hibernian FC Sporting Director Malky Mackay commented: “This is an opportunity for Malik to kickstart his career by going to a club in a competitive division.
“We wish him the best of luck with the next step in his career.”
