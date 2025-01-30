Hibs youngster Josh Landers has joined English Premier League side West Ham United on a permanent transfer.

The terms for the 17-year-old’s transfer will remain undisclosed, however, the Hibs have received a six-figure fee, and the deal includes a sell-on clause.

A product of the Hibernian FC Academy, Landers joined the Club at the age of 10 – rising up through the age grades quickly and impressing at every level.

He represented Hibs in the UEFA Youth League during the 2022/23 campaign before making his First Team debut in November 2023 – coming off the bench in the Viaplay Cup Semi-Final against Aberdeen, aged 16.

Landers went on to make three First Team appearances in total and has now agreed terms to join West Ham United permanently.

Hibs Sporting Director, Malky Mackay, said: “From a Club perspective, we are pleased with the level of compensation we have received for Josh, and we are proud that our Academy has produced another player fit for an English Premier League side.

“Of course, the main aim for our Academy is to produce players for our own First Team, however, when a move like this comes up – it is difficult to deny a youngster that opportunity.

“We would like to wish Josh the best of luck with his move and thank him for all his hard work and effort during his time at Hibernian FC.”

