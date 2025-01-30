Police officers searching for a 60-year-old man reported missing in Edinburgh have found a body.

Although formal identification has still to take place, Guy Bargery’s family have been informed.

The body was found at the River Tay near Chapelhill in Perthshire. Mr Bargery’s car had been previously located nearby.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Thursday, 30 January, 2025, the body of a man was found at the River Tay near to Chapelhill, Perthshire.

“Formal identification has still to take place however the family of 60-year-old Guy Bargery has been informed.

“There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

