Hibs ‘star man’ Martin Boyle was back to his best against Rangers yesterday and almost scored a second hat trick against the Glasgow giants in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Boyle scored twice before Rocky grabbed a dramatic equaliser to cancel out Igamane’s hat-trick for The Gers.

Then in time added on his curled effort from 20-yards flew inches past the post.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Boyle shared his thoughts on a pulsating 90 minutes.

“It was chaotic – we could’ve won or lost it in the end. Every time we play Rangers here, it always seems to be a crazy game with a lot of goals.

“It was a good test of character from the lads to fight back, we’ve got that real belief in the squad at the moment which is good – so hopefully we can keep that going.

“We gave ourselves a platform to build on and got back into the game. We made silly mistakes in the first half and that cost us goals. But we always knew that if we got in at half-time and we were still in the game then we would have a chance.

“We regrouped at half-time and came out in the second half and had a go – we rode our luck at times but we showed our character and got what we deserved.”

Boyle got Hibs back in the game with a well-taken finish in the first half before stepping up to equalise from the spot on the hour mark – his seventh and eighth goals of the season.

The Hibs forward admits after a difficult start to the season, he is now finding his best form.

“I was in the right position at the right time today. When you play up-front with Dwight Gayle, you learn a lot from him and his positioning. Thankfully, I was in that moment for the first goal and got a snapshot away.

“For my second, I am always confident from the spot – as a leader of this team, you need to take responsibility and step up to the plate.

“I had an injury at the start of the season, and this season has been a bit stop-start for me. I am finally getting back to my best and I have a new lease of life up top.

“I have the freedom to run around, which is what I do best. I always try to provide goals and assists for this Club and thankfully they are coming at the moment.”

“Momentum is really important for us. We believe in what the Manager is doing, we are working hard in training – there are still a lot of improvements that we can make, but we are all together. You can see that on the pitch, we have the fans back on our side as we are rallying together as a group and running through walls for each other.”

