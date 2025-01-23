Hibs Chief Executive Ben Kensell has left the club by mutual consent.

Kensell joined in July 2021 and helped the Club evolve significantly.

During his tenure, Hibs increased its commercial revenue and overall turnover.

He was instrumental in the delivery of the Easter Road Stadium infrastructure investment project.

And he also played an integral role introducing Black Knight Football to the club – a first of its kind of partnership in Scottish football.

On Kensell’s departure, the Gordon Family said: “We’d like to thank Ben for all his hard work and leadership over the last three-and-a-half-years, and we will be forever grateful for the support he provided our family after Ron’s passing.

“As a club, we have made positive strides forward under Ben’s guidance, and he will be leaving the Club in a better place.

“We’re always looking at the future of the Club, and after discussions with Ben, we mutually decided that it was the right time to part ways. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

During the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive Officer, Hibernian FC will continue to be led by its Board of Directors, with the Senior Management Team looking after the day-to-day operations.

