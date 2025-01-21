Youngster Lewis Gillie admitted it was a dream come true to make his first team debut for Hibs at the weekend.

The 16-year-old came off the bench in the second half of the 3-0 Scottish Cup victory over Clydebank – replacing Kwon for the final 20 minutes of the match at Easter Road.

Speaking to hibernianfc.co.uk Gillie detailed his emotions in the lead-up to making his competitive debut.

“I am buzzing, it is one of the best feelings I have ever had.

“I was warming up on the sidelines and I just got told to be ready because I was coming on in five minutes.

“The Manager just wished me the best of luck and to keep it on the floor and I would be fine. I was nervous at first, but I knew once I made my first touch and first pass I would be okay.

“It was a surreal feeling; it was absolutely amazing. My family were all up in the stands, so I am sure it will be a proud day for them too.”

Gillie has been a prominent feature of Hibs U18s team this year and just 24 hours before making his first team debut, he scored in the 5-0 victory over Dundee United on Friday night.

“I got subbed off at half-time for the U18s on Friday and I was raging.” Gillie continued.

“But then when all the boys went out for the second half, I was told that I would be in the squad for Saturday – so that made me feel a bit better.

“Hopefully, I can kick on from here – it is my first time in the squad so it would be nice to make a couple more appearances and try and take it from there.”

Like this: Like Loading...