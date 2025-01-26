Hibs head coach David Gray was left frustrated at the end of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Ross County in the Highlands.

Dylan Levitt opened the scoring in Dingwall in the first half, but the hosts struck late after Ross County were awarded their second penalty of the afternoon in the closing stages.

Ronan Hale converted from the spot, meaning we had to settle for a point.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Gray admitted he had mixed emotions on the result.

“We are hugely frustrated at the moment, especially with the manner of the goal we conceded at the end of the game.

“A point away from home is never a disaster, especially in these conditions up here.

“It keeps the unbeaten run going – we wanted three points today, of course, but it probably feels like two points dropped right now.

“When I think back on how the game went, I thought we totally controlled the game in the first half – we dominated the game and got ourselves in front.

“We frustrated Ross County to very little and I can’t remember Jordan having to make a save in open play.

“If I am being critical, we probably didn’t play in the right areas of the pitch in the second half and we didn’t finish the game off. When it is only 1-0 you always run the risk of being pegged back and unfortunately that happened today.”

The hosts were awarded two penalties in the match – one in each half – with both Nicky Cadden and Jordan Smith penalised.

Gray gave his thoughts on both the decision made by referee, David Dickinson.

“I am not going to stand and make excuses and say that is purely the reason why we dropped points, but it is very frustrating.

“For the first one – nobody appeals for it in the Stadium, but it is poor defending from us originally.

“The ball bounces up and hits Nicky on the arm and the referee says that the letter of the law his arm is away from his body.

“For the second one, again we could’ve defended that better initially.

“The referee described it as a reckless challenge from the goalkeeper, I don’t think it was that in my opinion. It is probably one of those subjective ones that could’ve gone either way.

“It is frustrating, but I am not going to stand and make excuses for anybody because when you are 1-0 up always run the risk.

“Hopefully they will all balance themselves out at the end of the season. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of it today, but we need to learn from these moments and keep moving forward.”

Gray also reserved special praise for the travelling Hibernian FC supporters who made the trip up to Dingwall.

“I would like to give a special mention to all the supporters that came up today. We left Edinburgh in terrible conditions yesterday, so for 1000 people to manage to come up and support us today we are all very grateful for, and I hope they get home safe.”

Like this: Like Loading...